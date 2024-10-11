Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $12.02.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

