Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,700 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,940.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,305 shares of company stock worth $3,369,273. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

