RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLJ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,299,000 after acquiring an additional 420,428 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,311,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,616 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,699,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 152,395 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,591,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

