Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 0.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $92.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $78.56 and last traded at $77.86. 552,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,437,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.40.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Insider Activity at Roku

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $376,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,100. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roku by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Roku by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Roku’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.