Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,800.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 151.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 36.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 165.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $140.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $147.65.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.86.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,845.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,503.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

