RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $18.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,926,000. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $2,588,000. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $20,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.67.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.05. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

