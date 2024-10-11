RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives $60.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

RxSight Trading Up 1.1 %

RxSight stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,155.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,860 in the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in RxSight by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,442,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,581,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,634,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 74.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after acquiring an additional 302,367 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in RxSight by 438.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 291,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

