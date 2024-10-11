Ryan Maughan Purchases 6,306 Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan bought 6,306 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £9,963.48 ($13,039.50).

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

Transense Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TRT opened at GBX 154.50 ($2.02) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.83. The company has a market capitalization of £23.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,590.00 and a beta of 0.38. Transense Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.90 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 5.17.

About Transense Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.