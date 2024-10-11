Sable Offshore Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($3.43) Per Share (NYSE:SOC)

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) – Research analysts at BWS Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sable Offshore in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share for the year. BWS Financial currently has a “Sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sable Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Sable Offshore’s FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($2.36).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday.

Sable Offshore Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SOC opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sable Offshore has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 750,000 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,791,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,820,020. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sable Offshore

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sable Offshore in the third quarter worth $412,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at $324,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $1,634,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

