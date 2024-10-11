Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Safe Bulkers worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SB opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $514.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.33.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.16 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

