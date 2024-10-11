Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 0.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $284.62 and last traded at $287.20. Approximately 847,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,489,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.92.

Specifically, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $1,211,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,181,807.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.74.

Salesforce Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.11. The firm has a market cap of $281.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

