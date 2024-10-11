Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,946 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Blue Door Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 181,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 222,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,871,000 after acquiring an additional 77,663 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.