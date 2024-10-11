Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 20,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.17. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

