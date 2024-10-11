Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 159,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.5 %

WBD opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.