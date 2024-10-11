Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.69.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.94. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

