Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,665 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $107.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.06. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

In related news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,805.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,575 shares of company stock valued at $303,660. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

