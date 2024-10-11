Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,914 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,955 shares of company stock worth $6,327,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $64.05 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

