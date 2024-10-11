Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.06.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $298.69 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $232.29 and a 12 month high of $309.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

