Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Pfizer by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 167,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:PFE opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $168.86 billion, a PE ratio of -503.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $33.92.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,800.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
