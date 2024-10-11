Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 13,314 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

