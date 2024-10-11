Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €94.10 ($103.41) and traded as high as €101.16 ($111.16). Sanofi shares last traded at €101.16 ($111.16), with a volume of 1,088,304 shares traded.
Sanofi Trading Down 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of €100.84 and a 200-day moving average of €94.10.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.