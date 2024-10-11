Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

