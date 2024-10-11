Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after buying an additional 337,464 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,268,000 after buying an additional 316,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,284 shares of company stock worth $23,800,887. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

STX stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $113.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

