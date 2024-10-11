Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 41,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

