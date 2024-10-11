Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,554,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $534.82. 355,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.91 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

