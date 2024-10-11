Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 301,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

