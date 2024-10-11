SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 152,799 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 440.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,799 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Energy Fuels worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,780,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,385 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $2,787,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels by 44.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 392,862 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,507,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 355,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 445,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UUUU opened at $5.40 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $870.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

