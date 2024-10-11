SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 38,134 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 108.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 14,185.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $21.52.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

