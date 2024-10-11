SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 50,629 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 732.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,629 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

View Our Latest Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Privia Health Group stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.