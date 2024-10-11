SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 551.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Squarespace alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQSP. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Squarespace by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 1,828.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 38,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $1,805,738.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,920 shares in the company, valued at $57,092,886.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 38,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $1,805,738.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,920 shares in the company, valued at $57,092,886.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $115,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,792.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,089 shares of company stock worth $16,154,005. 44.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Get Our Latest Report on SQSP

Squarespace Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Squarespace

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.