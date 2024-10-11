SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 13,062 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 363.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $64.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

View Our Latest Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.