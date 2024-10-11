SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,423 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,052,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,423,000 after acquiring an additional 924,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 880,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 540,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,426,000 after purchasing an additional 533,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $144.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $147.77.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

