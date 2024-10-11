SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,592 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.