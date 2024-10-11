SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5,016.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

