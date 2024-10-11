SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $165.92 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.55.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

