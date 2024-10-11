SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,522,000 after purchasing an additional 623,712 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,153,000 after acquiring an additional 412,389 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $114,836,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $91,748,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $75,957,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.00.

MSCI Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $599.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.87.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.