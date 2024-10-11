SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 1,160.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUR. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 72.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 112,131 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,413 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 262,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 223,913 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUR opened at $5.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.80. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

