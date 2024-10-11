SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $36.16 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

