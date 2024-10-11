SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 63.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Argus upgraded Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

