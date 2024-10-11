SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,663 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,462,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,814,978.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,952,300 shares of company stock valued at $97,300,026. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.55. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

