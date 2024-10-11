SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of NCR Voyix worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of VYX stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. NCR Voyix Co. has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $18.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $628,929. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,929. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Schoch purchased 21,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $264,425.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,369.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.