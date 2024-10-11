SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,332,000 after purchasing an additional 219,983 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,344,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 879,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,197,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $72,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,735,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,560,627.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $112.62 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $133.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.