SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $1,409,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 369.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $24.44 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

