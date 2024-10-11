SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,106,000 after acquiring an additional 341,566 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,033,000 after purchasing an additional 774,502 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Sony Group by 2,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,169 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,073,000 after acquiring an additional 838,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa America raised Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

