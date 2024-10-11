SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,919 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 129.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $562,786.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,546.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $55.12 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

