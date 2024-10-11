SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 216,899 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJH opened at $61.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

