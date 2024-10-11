SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,207.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,335 shares of company stock valued at $318,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

