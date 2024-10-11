SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 296.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PB opened at $70.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $74.87.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

