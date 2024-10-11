SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 632.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,007,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,836,000 after purchasing an additional 79,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,565,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Novanta by 10.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 448,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 2,287.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Novanta by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 958,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,565,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVT stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $187.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.62.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,660 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $636,876.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,954,110.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,088 shares of company stock worth $2,648,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

