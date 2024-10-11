SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,436,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,925,000 after purchasing an additional 305,372 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,232,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,568,000 after purchasing an additional 53,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,973,000 after purchasing an additional 309,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Guardant Health by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 834,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Guardant Health by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 620,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 241,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Guardant Health stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

